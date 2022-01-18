Overview of Dr. George Eisele, MD

Dr. George Eisele, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Eisele works at ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.