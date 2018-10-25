Dr. George Fivgas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fivgas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Fivgas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Eye Medical Center7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 501, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am very lucky to have had this doctor when I was found to have a macular hole. Then I was unlucky to have a macular hole in the other eye within a few months, and I was fortunate a second time by having the best specialist in Baton Rouge. He repaired both with success. He is empathetic and takes time to explain and answer questions. Obviously, he has the knowledge, experience and success record to warrant my recommendation.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1790787448
- Uab Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fivgas has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Neovascularization and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fivgas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fivgas speaks Greek.
