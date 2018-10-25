Overview of Dr. George Fivgas, MD

Dr. George Fivgas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fivgas works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Neovascularization and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.