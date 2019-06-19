Dr. Francos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Francos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Francos, MD
Dr. George Francos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francos' Office Locations
- 1 833 Chestnut St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-4644
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates443 Laurel Oak Rd Ste 130, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 741-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George Franco’s has been my nephrology for 33 years.
About Dr. George Francos, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Chinese
- 1457374530
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- St Francis Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
