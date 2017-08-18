Dr. George Ganesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Ganesan, MD
Overview of Dr. George Ganesan, MD
Dr. George Ganesan, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University of Ceylon School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ganesan works at
Dr. Ganesan's Office Locations
Children's Urology Associates2637 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 213-6554
Children's Urology Associates6670 S Tenaya Way Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 213-6510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Childrens Urology Associates - Las Vegas653 N Town Center Dr Ste 114, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 213-6516
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Ganesan. My daughter unexpectedly needed surgery and we feel so blessed that we were referred to Dr. Ganesan. He was very thorough in explaining what was going to be done and at a level we could understand. He was extremely proactive in communication with our regular pediatrician and the various hospitals my daughter was at. We have never had to wait long for her appointments and his staff has been so easy to contact and work with. He is a very busy
About Dr. George Ganesan, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- University of Ceylon School of Medicine
- Pediatric Urology
Dr. Ganesan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganesan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganesan works at
Dr. Ganesan has seen patients for Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganesan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganesan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganesan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.