Overview

Dr. George Grifka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Grifka works at Metropolitan Heart Associates in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Congenital Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.