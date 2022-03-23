Dr. George Grifka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grifka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Grifka, MD
Overview
Dr. George Grifka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Metro Heart Associates2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 670W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grifka is a thorough, and very caring doctor. He makes every visit so special, and so personalized. You feel like you are the most important patient. He helped save my life with his knowledge, his commitment, and excellent follow up. You are in for a real treat when you visit his office. He is kind, and I recommend Dr. George H. Grifka 100%.
About Dr. George Grifka, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grifka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grifka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grifka has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Congenital Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grifka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grifka speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grifka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grifka.
