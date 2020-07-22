Dr. George Gustafson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Gustafson, MD
Overview
Dr. George Gustafson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lamar, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital, Penrose Hospital, Prowers Medical Center, Southeast Colorado Hospital, Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center, St. Thomas More Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital.
Dr. Gustafson works at
Locations
-
1
Prowers Medical Center401 Kendall Dr, Lamar, CO 81052 Directions (719) 635-7172
-
2
Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital1208 Luther St, Eads, CO 81036 Directions (719) 438-5401
-
3
Pikes Peak Cardiology A Professional Llp1400 E Boulder St Ste 700, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-9950
-
4
Heart Center of Colorado525 Bob Peters Grv Ste 309, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 475-2794
Hospital Affiliations
- Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- Prowers Medical Center
- Southeast Colorado Hospital
- Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gustafson?
Dr Gustafson is caring, professional, knowledgeable and takes great care of all my cardiac needs and has done extensive testing to ensure I am healthy. Great Doctor.
About Dr. George Gustafson, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1689669483
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gustafson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gustafson works at
Dr. Gustafson has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustafson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gustafson speaks Armenian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.