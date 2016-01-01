Overview of Dr. George Hart, MD

Dr. George Hart, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Hart works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association Neurology in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.