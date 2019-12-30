Overview of Dr. George Howard, MD

Dr. George Howard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Howard works at Cancer & Leukemia Center in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.