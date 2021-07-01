Overview

Dr. George Ingrish, MD is a Dermatologist in Natchitoches, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ingrish works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic in Natchitoches, LA with other offices in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Rash and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.