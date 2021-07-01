Dr. George Ingrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Ingrish, MD
Overview
Dr. George Ingrish, MD is a Dermatologist in Natchitoches, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic415 Bienville St Ste 3, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions (318) 352-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic201 4th St Ste 4B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 449-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Got in very quickly……wonderful staff …Dr Ingrish was so kind and patient and answered all my questions… did a wonderful job of removing a skin lesion …will certainly go back to his clinic… Great Doctor
About Dr. George Ingrish, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154344513
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Tulane University School Of Med
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
