See All Dermatologists in Natchitoches, LA
Dr. George Ingrish, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. George Ingrish, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Ingrish, MD is a Dermatologist in Natchitoches, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ingrish works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic in Natchitoches, LA with other offices in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Rash and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic
    415 Bienville St Ste 3, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 352-9400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic
    201 4th St Ste 4B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 449-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rapides Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Rash
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ingrish?

    Jul 01, 2021
    Got in very quickly……wonderful staff …Dr Ingrish was so kind and patient and answered all my questions… did a wonderful job of removing a skin lesion …will certainly go back to his clinic… Great Doctor
    — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Ingrish, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Ingrish, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ingrish to family and friends

    Dr. Ingrish's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ingrish

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Ingrish, MD.

    About Dr. George Ingrish, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154344513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Ingrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ingrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ingrish has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Rash and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingrish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingrish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingrish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Ingrish, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.