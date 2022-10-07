Overview of Dr. George Kolettis, MD

Dr. George Kolettis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Kolettis works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.