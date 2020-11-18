Overview of Dr. George Martin, MD

Dr. George Martin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Northeast Indiana Urology PC in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Decatur, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.