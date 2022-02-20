Dr. George McWhorter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWhorter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George McWhorter, MD
Overview
Dr. George McWhorter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
George R Mcwhorter MD PC401 Tuscaloosa Ave SW Ste 220, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 788-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McWhorter is an Excellent physician, caring and kind. Deborah Tarver-Smith, Bowie, Maryland
About Dr. George McWhorter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis University Hospital
- University of Florida
- Tuskegee Institute
