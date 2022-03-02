See All Otolaryngologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. George Murrell, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Murrell, MD

Dr. George Murrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Murrell works at Chesapeake Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murrell's Office Locations

    Chesapeake Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
    713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 548-0076
    Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist
    736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 312-8121

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Sinusitis

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Dr. Murrell is the best! He is always very prompt, efficient and expects the same thing from his patients. He is an amazing doctor and I felt very comfortable with him performing surgery on me. I had a lot going on and multiple things needed to be done during the procedure. He prepared me so I knew what to expect during recovery. I have no more problems with my sinuses at all… No sinus pressure or pain, I can actually fly on an airplane with a breeze and no pain whatsoever. I honestly cannot be happier with the outcome. I am so glad that I found Dr. Murrell and had the surgery! I have completed all of my follow up appointments and I am 100% satisfied! I will miss him as my doctor, and I wish all my doctors were just like him!
    Dawn Rogers — Mar 02, 2022
    About Dr. George Murrell, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427050228
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
