Dr. George Murrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Murrell, MD
Overview of Dr. George Murrell, MD
Dr. George Murrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Murrell works at
Dr. Murrell's Office Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 548-0076
-
2
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murrell?
Dr. Murrell is the best! He is always very prompt, efficient and expects the same thing from his patients. He is an amazing doctor and I felt very comfortable with him performing surgery on me. I had a lot going on and multiple things needed to be done during the procedure. He prepared me so I knew what to expect during recovery. I have no more problems with my sinuses at all… No sinus pressure or pain, I can actually fly on an airplane with a breeze and no pain whatsoever. I honestly cannot be happier with the outcome. I am so glad that I found Dr. Murrell and had the surgery! I have completed all of my follow up appointments and I am 100% satisfied! I will miss him as my doctor, and I wish all my doctors were just like him!
About Dr. George Murrell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427050228
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murrell works at
Dr. Murrell has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Murrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.