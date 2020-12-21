Overview of Dr. George Nissan, DO

Dr. George Nissan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Nissan works at NORTH TEXAS INSTITUTE OF NEUROLOGY AND HEADACHE in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.