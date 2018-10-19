Dr. George Pop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Pop, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Pop, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Pop works at
Gastroenterology Limited1717 Will O Wisp Dr # 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4817
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I absolutely would recommend this practice and this Dr. Sometimes the Dr is good but the office is not. In this case both were excellent.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Florida
Dr. Pop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pop works at
Dr. Pop has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pop speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pop.
