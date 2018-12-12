Dr. George Bou Samra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bou Samra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bou Samra, MD
Dr. George Bou Samra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They completed their fellowship with Brown University/miriam Hospital
Tatiana Leibu MD Laboratory660 Pellis Rd Ste 201, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 837-9066
bousamra medical1111 Lowry Ave, Jeannette, PA 15644 Directions (724) 374-5920
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Highlands Hospital
- Somerset Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
dr bou samra saved my leg with his procedure as well my wife .i think that he is the very best in his field of medicine.
About Dr. George Bou Samra, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1447369020
- Brown University/miriam Hospital
- University Hospital and Clinics
