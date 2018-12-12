Overview

Dr. George Bou Samra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They completed their fellowship with Brown University/miriam Hospital



Dr. Bou Samra works at Tatiana Leibu MD LLC in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Jeannette, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.