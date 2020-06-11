Overview of Dr. George Scharyj, MD

Dr. George Scharyj, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Scharyj works at North Atlanta Medical Associates in Decatur, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.