See All Ophthalmologists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. George Schirripa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Schirripa, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (104)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Schirripa, MD

Dr. George Schirripa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

Dr. Schirripa works at SightMD in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Schirripa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Yonkers 970 North Broadway
    970 N Broadway Ste 109, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 969-5050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Eyelid Surgery
Pterygium Surgery
Cataract
Eyelid Surgery
Pterygium Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schirripa?

    Jan 12, 2023
    All good ! Would definitely recommend Dr Schrippa.
    Meg P. — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Schirripa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Schirripa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schirripa to family and friends

    Dr. Schirripa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schirripa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Schirripa, MD.

    About Dr. George Schirripa, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417946294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alameda County Medical Center Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Erie County Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine &amp; Biomedical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Schirripa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schirripa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schirripa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schirripa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Schirripa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schirripa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schirripa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schirripa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Schirripa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.