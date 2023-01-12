Overview of Dr. George Schirripa, MD

Dr. George Schirripa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.



Dr. Schirripa works at SightMD in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.