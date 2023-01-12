Dr. George Schirripa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schirripa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Schirripa, MD
Overview of Dr. George Schirripa, MD
Dr. George Schirripa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.
Dr. Schirripa works at
Dr. Schirripa's Office Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Yonkers 970 North Broadway970 N Broadway Ste 109, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 969-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schirripa?
All good ! Would definitely recommend Dr Schrippa.
About Dr. George Schirripa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1417946294
Education & Certifications
- Alameda County Medical Center Program
- Erie County Med Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schirripa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schirripa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schirripa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schirripa works at
Dr. Schirripa speaks Italian.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Schirripa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schirripa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schirripa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schirripa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.