Dr. George Shanno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Shanno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Shanno, MD
Dr. George Shanno, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Shanno works at
Dr. Shanno's Office Locations
-
1
Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery - Rose Quarter1 N Center Court St Ste 110, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (360) 254-6161
-
2
Vancouver Ob-gyn Group Ps200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 300, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 256-8584
-
3
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center400 NE Mother Joseph Pl, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanno?
Literally saved my life. At least my way of life. I suffer from spinal stenosis. I tried injections, exercise and physical therapy with limited success. I had gotten to the point where I could barely walk. Immediately after the surgery by Dr. Shanno I felt better. Now, a few months later I am 100% cured. In fact I'd say my back is in better shape now than it was before I developed the condition.
About Dr. George Shanno, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1295780278
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanno works at
Dr. Shanno has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.