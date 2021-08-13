See All Neurosurgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. George Shanno, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Shanno, MD

Dr. George Shanno, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Shanno works at REBOUND ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shanno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery - Rose Quarter
    1 N Center Court St Ste 110, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 254-6161
  2. 2
    Vancouver Ob-gyn Group Ps
    200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 300, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 256-8584
  3. 3
    PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center
    400 NE Mother Joseph Pl, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 514-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
  • PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Literally saved my life. At least my way of life. I suffer from spinal stenosis. I tried injections, exercise and physical therapy with limited success. I had gotten to the point where I could barely walk. Immediately after the surgery by Dr. Shanno I felt better. Now, a few months later I am 100% cured. In fact I'd say my back is in better shape now than it was before I developed the condition.
    John T — Aug 13, 2021
    About Dr. George Shanno, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295780278
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Shanno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Shanno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shanno has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

