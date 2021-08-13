Overview of Dr. George Shanno, MD

Dr. George Shanno, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Shanno works at REBOUND ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.