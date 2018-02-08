Dr. George Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Shapiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Shapiro & Shapiro Mds4 Westchester Park Dr Ste 210, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 472-1900
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Shapiro was my Mom's Primary Dr. as well as her Cardiologist. My Mom lived to the age of 96 under Dr. Shapiro's excellent care. My Mom fought him every inch of the way but that was her. She truly trusted, respected and liked Dr. Shapiro. He is my Primary care Dr. as well, and I feel the same way as she did. I highly recommend him.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Shapiro speaks Italian.
