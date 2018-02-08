Overview

Dr. George Shapiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Shapiro & Shapiro Mds in West Harrison, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.