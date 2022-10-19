Overview

Dr. George Tadros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Tadros works at North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.