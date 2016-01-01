See All Hematologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. George Yeh, MD

Hematology
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Yeh, MD

Dr. George Yeh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Yeh works at Veronica Rivera in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Veronica Rivera
    706 N WINCHESTER BLVD, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 298-4495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. George Yeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144255480
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

