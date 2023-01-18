Overview of Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD

Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Zavitsanos works at George P. Zavitsanos, MD in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.