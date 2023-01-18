Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavitsanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD
Overview of Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD
Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Zavitsanos works at
Dr. Zavitsanos' Office Locations
-
1
George P. Zavitsanos, MDKnights And Red Lion Rds Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zavitsanos?
Dr. Z and his entire staff was amazing. From setting up my first appointment to helping with insurance approval. He took time explaining my procedures and what to expect. He was available at all hours to answer any concerns I had post surgery. Dr. Z listened to me and made me feel like his only patient. My results are incredible. I had surgery 5 months ago and I am still seeing my body change, for the better! I have no more pain in my back or shoulders. I feel more confident and can find clothing to fit my body! He is an artist! 100% would recommend him!
About Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740289008
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand & Microsurgery
- Duke University Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavitsanos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavitsanos accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavitsanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavitsanos works at
Dr. Zavitsanos has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavitsanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavitsanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavitsanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavitsanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavitsanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.