Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (46)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD

Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Zavitsanos works at George P. Zavitsanos, MD in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zavitsanos' Office Locations

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Z and his entire staff was amazing. From setting up my first appointment to helping with insurance approval. He took time explaining my procedures and what to expect. He was available at all hours to answer any concerns I had post surgery. Dr. Z listened to me and made me feel like his only patient. My results are incredible. I had surgery 5 months ago and I am still seeing my body change, for the better! I have no more pain in my back or shoulders. I feel more confident and can find clothing to fit my body! He is an artist! 100% would recommend him!
    LR — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1740289008
    Education & Certifications

    • Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand & Microsurgery
    • Duke University Medical Center
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavitsanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zavitsanos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zavitsanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zavitsanos works at George P. Zavitsanos, MD in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zavitsanos’s profile.

    Dr. Zavitsanos has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavitsanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavitsanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavitsanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavitsanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavitsanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

