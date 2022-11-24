Overview of Dr. George Zawadowski, MD

Dr. George Zawadowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Essentia Health - Moose Lake, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Zawadowski works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in International Falls, MN and Moose Lake, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.