Dr. George Zawadowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zawadowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zawadowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Zawadowski, MD
Dr. George Zawadowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Essentia Health - Moose Lake, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Zawadowski works at
Dr. Zawadowski's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649 Directions
-
3
Essentia Health-Moose Lake Clinic4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zawadowski?
He is my new heart doctor, and he is great! He is very knowledgeable. Dr. Z shows concern for the health of the patient! I so enjoyed meeting him, and he is on top of my tests that he orders. He is a 5 out of 5.
About Dr. George Zawadowski, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851604318
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health - Moose Lake
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zawadowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zawadowski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zawadowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zawadowski works at
Dr. Zawadowski has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zawadowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawadowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawadowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zawadowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zawadowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.