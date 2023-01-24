Dr. Georges Catinis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catinis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Catinis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georges Catinis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Damascus University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Catinis works at
Locations
Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates1111 Medical Center Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6401Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Metairie4228 Houma Blvd Ste 520, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Catinis and his staff were excellent!!! Very compassionate and willing to listen to your concerns. I never felt rushed. He made me feel very much at ease with my illness and was very thorough!!! Highly reccomend!!!!!!
About Dr. Georges Catinis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic, French and Greek
- 1861495285
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Center, Hepatology and Biliary Endoscopy
- Marshall University School Of Medicine, Huntington, Wv
- Marshall U Sch Med
- Damascus University School of Medicine
- Damascus University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catinis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catinis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catinis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catinis works at
Dr. Catinis has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catinis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Catinis speaks Arabic, French and Greek.
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Catinis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catinis.
