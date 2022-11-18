Dr. Georges Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Joseph, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Idicula Medical Associates, MD, PA10065 Cortez Blvd, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Directions (352) 534-5757Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
We are Most confident in Dr. George Joseph and all his Staff. They are Kind, Very knowledgeable, Skilled and friendly. We are thrilled to have Dr George as our Cardiologist!
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
