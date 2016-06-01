Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD
Overview
Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Health Science Center In Houston-Texas Medical Center
Dr. Hartas works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Heart Clinic1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 415, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 310-0117
-
2
Children's Heart Clinic19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 291-9025
-
3
Children's Heart Clinic411 N Central Ave Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 839-7101Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartas is one of the most compassionate doctors I've met. He's been willing to treat my (normally pediatric) condition even though I'm in my 20's, because few doctors are familiar with it, and he helped get me back on my feet and stabilize my condition. He's both competent and kind. His office staff and nurses are always great as well, and wait times have always been short. Highly recommend - after moving out of state, I still drive back for maintenance appointments at this office.
About Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Arabic, Armenian, Greek and Spanish
- 1750598025
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center In Houston-Texas Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartas speaks Arabic, Armenian, Greek and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartas.
