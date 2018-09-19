Overview

Dr. Gerald Bauknight Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Bauknight Jr works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.