Overview of Dr. Gerald Becker, MD

Dr. Gerald Becker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hartford in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.