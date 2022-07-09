Overview

Dr. Gerald Isenberg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Isenberg works at Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Colorectal Cancer and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.