Dr. Gerald Isenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Isenberg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was still having pain passing stool after 3 months post-op so he examined me and provided me with a suppository that healed my fissure (?) and got rid of the pain. For the first time in twelve years I can now enjoy going to the bathroom!
About Dr. Gerald Isenberg, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isenberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isenberg works at
Dr. Isenberg has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colorectal Cancer and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
293 patients have reviewed Dr. Isenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isenberg.
