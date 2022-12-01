Overview

Dr. Gerald Mancuso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bates County Memorial Hospital, Cass Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Mancuso works at Healient Physician Group in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.