Dr. Gerald Markovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Markovitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Markovitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Markovitz works at
Locations
-
1
Mohsen M. Hamza MD Inc.11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 512, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 473-5067
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Screen Actors Guild
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markovitz?
Dr. Markovitz has been a great addition to my medical team. He is thorough and attentive; and he explains my medical condition and test findings in understandable detail. I really appreciate his kindness and gentle manner.
About Dr. Gerald Markovitz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992788426
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Center Health Scis
- Wadsworth Va Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markovitz works at
Dr. Markovitz has seen patients for Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Markovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markovitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.