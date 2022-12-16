See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Gerald Markovitz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerald Markovitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Markovitz works at Gerald H Markovitz MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mohsen M. Hamza MD Inc.
    11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 512, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 473-5067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Screen Actors Guild
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    L. P. Allen — Dec 16, 2022
    
    About Dr. Gerald Markovitz, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992788426
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucla Center Health Scis
    • Wadsworth Va Med Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Markovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markovitz works at Gerald H Markovitz MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Markovitz’s profile.

    Dr. Markovitz has seen patients for Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Markovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

