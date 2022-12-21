See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Dr. Sanjivan Kohli, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjivan Kohli, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Kohli works at Paloma Medical Group in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Cough and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paloma Medical Group
    30230 Rancho Viejo Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 443-4114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Prudential
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sanjivan Kohli, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1801129663
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Irvine Med Ctr
    • Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjivan Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohli works at Paloma Medical Group in San Juan Capistrano, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kohli’s profile.

    Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Wheezing, Cough and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

