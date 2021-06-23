Dr. Gerald Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Patton, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Patton, MD
Dr. Gerald Patton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 101, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-1185
Bryn Mawr Hospital130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 337-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patton was very professional and pleasant. He explained the problem in detail and potential solutions. The unpleasant part of the visit was with the assistant, Erika. She was rude, condescending, and did not seem to know what she was doing.
About Dr. Gerald Patton, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760442826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.