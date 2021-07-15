Dr. Gerald Striph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Striph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Striph, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Striph, MD
Dr. Gerald Striph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Striph's Office Locations
Toledo3330 Meijer Dr, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 578-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Striph and his staff were very helpful seeing me on short notice. My problem was successfully resolved.
About Dr. Gerald Striph, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275505315
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Barnes Hosp-Wash U Med Ctr
- Ssm St Marys Health Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Striph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Striph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Striph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Striph has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Ectropion of Eyelid and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Striph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Striph speaks French.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Striph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Striph.
