Overview of Dr. Gerald Striph, MD

Dr. Gerald Striph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Striph works at ProMedica Physicians Vision Associates in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Ectropion of Eyelid and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.