Dr. Gerard Barrios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerard Barrios, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Barrios works at
Locations
-
1
Mas Medical Group3181 Coral Way Fl 5, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 858-3494
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The perfect doctor. He is kind and gives you time.
About Dr. Gerard Barrios, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104811306
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Meml Med Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine
