Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerard Sigue, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Gerard F Sigue MD,MS LLC2308 E Main St Ste E, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 608-9043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Dr. Sigue was very kind and very knowledgeable about my condition and treatment.
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750390316
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
