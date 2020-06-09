Dr. Gerard Vernose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vernose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Vernose, MD
Dr. Gerard Vernose, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis73 N Maple Ave Ste D, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis1841 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis188 Fries Mill Rd Ste A2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Exceptionally knowledgeable doctor. Resolved my ear problem in a calm, professional manner. Great follow-up.
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 50 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Male
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Vernose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vernose accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vernose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vernose has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vernose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vernose speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernose.
