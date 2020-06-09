Overview of Dr. Gerard Vernose, MD

Dr. Gerard Vernose, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vernose works at Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.