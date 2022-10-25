Dr. Gerardo Kahane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Kahane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Kahane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from National University of Cuyo / Faculty of Medical Sciences|University of Cuyo School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Kahane works at
Locations
HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 210, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 422-1150Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- HealthSmart
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Optimum HealthCare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
hernia surgery
About Dr. Gerardo Kahane, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- 1427170190
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami|University of Miami Hospital
- Conemaugh Memorial Hospital|Conemaugh Valley MC
- National University of Cuyo / Faculty of Medical Sciences|University of Cuyo School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kahane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kahane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahane works at
Dr. Kahane has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahane speaks Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahane.
