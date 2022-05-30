Overview of Dr. German Hernandez, MD

Dr. German Hernandez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Hernandez works at El Paso Kidney Specialists in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.