Dr. German Hernandez, MD

Nephrology
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. German Hernandez, MD

Dr. German Hernandez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Hernandez works at El Paso Kidney Specialists in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations

    El Paso Kidney Specialists PA
    1310 Murchison Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-4500
    El Paso Kidney Specialist
    11989 Pellicano Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Biopsy of Autologous Kidney Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Biopsy of Transplanted Kidney Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Apheresis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 30, 2022
    Dr. Hernandez is very knowledgeable and encouraging. I told him that my goal was to stay off of dialysis. He replied, "That's my goal for you also." He explained my condition, listened to my concerns, and gave thoughtful advice after reviewing ALL of my records. He coordinates with my other doctors. Dr. Hernandez is SMART and practices with his heart and brain. I feel fortunate to have found him.
    Mary Henderson — May 30, 2022
    About Dr. German Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154367704
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. German Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez works at El Paso Kidney Specialists in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

