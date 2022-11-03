Overview

Dr. German Oliver, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Oliver works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.