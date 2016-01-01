Overview

Dr. Getachew Zeleke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Minnie Hamilton Health System.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.