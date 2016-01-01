Dr. Getachew Zeleke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeleke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Getachew Zeleke, MD
Overview
Dr. Getachew Zeleke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Minnie Hamilton Health System.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1013 Garfield Ave Bldg D, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4574
-
2
Physician Pavilion 955955 Bethesda Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-0804
-
3
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-5923
-
4
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4574
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Minnie Hamilton Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeleke?
About Dr. Getachew Zeleke, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669792024
Education & Certifications
- JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeleke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeleke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeleke has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeleke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeleke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeleke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeleke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeleke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.