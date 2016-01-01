Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD
Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jasper, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Kunter's Office Locations
Wellstar Medical Group Northwest Ga Oncology1020 J L White Dr Ste 160, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (706) 692-0603
Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers PC2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 490, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (706) 692-0603
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunter has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kunter speaks Arabic.
Dr. Kunter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.