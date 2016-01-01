Overview of Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD

Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jasper, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Kunter works at Northwest Georgia Oncology Ctr in Jasper, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.