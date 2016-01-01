See All Oncologists in Jasper, GA
Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD

Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jasper, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Kunter works at Northwest Georgia Oncology Ctr in Jasper, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kunter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellstar Medical Group Northwest Ga Oncology
    1020 J L White Dr Ste 160, Jasper, GA 30143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 692-0603
  2. 2
    Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers PC
    2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 490, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 692-0603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Leukocytosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1851566202
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghada Kunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunter has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kunter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

