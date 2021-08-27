Overview of Dr. Ghassan Hadi, MD

Dr. Ghassan Hadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They completed their fellowship with La Co Med Center



Dr. Hadi works at Office in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.