Dr. G Chaudhry, MD
Overview
Dr. G Chaudhry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clipper Cardiovascular Associates112 Parker St Ste A, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 462-1110
Lahey Cardiology at the Medical Center8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-2039
Norfolk Cardiology Associates PC844 Franklin St Unit 4, Wrentham, MA 02093 Directions (508) 384-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhry?
I have been a patient of Dr Chaudhry for 4 years. His technical skills are outstanding ,particularly in electropysiology. However It his approach that impresses me . He is always well prepared. Focused on me as a patient . I find reduced anxiety went he enters the room . A good man practicing 21st century medicines . A physician in a classic sense
About Dr. G Chaudhry, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1932196938
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
- University of North Dakota Program
- University Of N Dakota School Of Med
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Punjab University
