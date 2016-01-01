Overview of Dr. Ghulam Kharal, MD

Dr. Ghulam Kharal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Kharal works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.