Overview

Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mujtaba works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.