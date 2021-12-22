Dr. Giancarlo Mercogliano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercogliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giancarlo Mercogliano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giancarlo Mercogliano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Locations
Main Line Gastroenterology100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 252, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (215) 723-8580
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Main Line Gastroenterology2050 W Chester Pike Fl 3, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (610) 449-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Post hospital visit
About Dr. Giancarlo Mercogliano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
