Overview of Dr. Gigi Toma, MD

Dr. Gigi Toma, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Toma works at Midtown Renal Care, Oklahoma City, OK in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.