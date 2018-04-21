Dr. Gigi Toma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gigi Toma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gigi Toma, MD
Dr. Gigi Toma, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Toma works at
Dr. Toma's Office Locations
-
1
Midtown Renal Care, Oklahoma City, OK810 NW 10th St Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 272-8367
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toma?
Dr Toma is without a doubt, the Best Doctor I have ever had. She is not only a brilliant Doctor, she truly cares about her patients. I cannot recommend her highly enough. She doesn't rush you and takes the time to understand the whole picture when it comes to your health. Her office staff is great as well.
About Dr. Gigi Toma, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770684037
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toma works at
Dr. Toma has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.