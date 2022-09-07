Overview of Dr. Gilbert Leung, MD

Dr. Gilbert Leung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Leung works at Leung Hlth Care in North Miami, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.